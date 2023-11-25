14:53 Q3: Semaj Morgan returns the opening kick of the second half to Michigan's own 22, where the Wolverines will take over 1st-and-10.

Halftime: Michigan 14, Ohio State 10

0:03 Q2: Ohio State drives it to the Michigan 35, highlighted by a one-handed 46-yard reception from Harrison Jr., but the 52-yard FG attempt is no good.

3:23 Q2: Michigan drives it to the OSU and had a great pass from McCarthy to Cornelius Johnson in the process, but Jack Sawyer comes up with a sack on third down to force a UM punt. On the punt, Doman sticks it at the two-yard line, where the Buckeyes will take over.

6:27 Q2: Touchdown Ohio State. Buckeyes responds with a quick score that was finished off with McCord finding Egbuka on a drag route for a three-yard score. Michigan 14, Ohio State 10

10:22 Q2: Touchdown Michigan. McCarthy finds Roman Wilson between two defenders on third down for a 22-yard score. Michigan 14, Ohio State 3

End of the first quarter: Michigan 7, Ohio State 3

2:13 Q1: Jayden Fielding knocks home a field goal from 43 yards out for OSU. The drive was highlighted by a Marvin Harrison Jr. long catch down the sideline, but the Wolverines defense held strong to force the FG attempt. Michigan 7, Ohio State 3

5:36 Q1: Touchdown Michigan. Corum powers it in from a yard out off the right side. Michigan 7, Ohio State 0

7:32 Q1: McCord's pass is intercepted by Will Johnson. Great play on the ball. Michigan takes over at the OSU 7, where it will be first and goal.

7:41 Q1: Michigan goes three-and-out again after McCarthy can't quite pick up the first down on a scramble play. A Tommy Doman punt goes into the endzone as OSU will take back over and its own 20.

9:37 Q1: Wolverines defense gets a stop as the Buckeyes choose to punt on 4th-and-1 from their own 45. After a Thaw fair catch, Michigan takes over on its own 21.

12:34 Q1: Michigan goes three-and-out after a McCarthy screen pass to Edwards was blown up by LB Steele Chambers. 14:01 Q1: Michigan is misaligned on the snap on third down but Kyle McCord's pass over the middle was dropped by Emeka Egbuka. Jake Thaw fair catches the punt at the Wolverines 35 where UM takes over.

Pregame: Michigan has won the toss and deferred its choice to the second half. OSU will have the ball first.