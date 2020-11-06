The Wolverine is on the road tonight to see Michigan Wolverines football commits play.

We're on site in Miami to watch Michigan linebacker commit Jaydon Hood, cornerback pledge Ja'Den McBurrows and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas go up against Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage. We're also on the scene at East Lansing (Mich.) High to get a look at three-star wide receiver pledge Andrel Anthony's first game of the postseason against Portage (Mich.) Central.

CLICK HERE to get live updates from these games, and make sure to stay tuned to TheWolverine.com for postgame coverage and exclusive interviews.

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Five Commits Michigan Has To Keep Recruiting

RELATED: Blue Chips: Mother Of Cristian Dixon Recaps Michigan Visit