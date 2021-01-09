TheWolverine is on location to see several of the Michigan Wolverines' top football commits and targets in the playoffs, reporting live from the River Rouge vs. Detroit Martin Luther King and West Bloomfield vs. Romeo contests.

West Bloomfield is the home of four-star running back signee Donovan Edwards (who may or may not play today) and four-star target Dillon Tatum, while River Rouge is the home of class of 2022 defensive end commit Davonte Miles.

Follow along with all of our updates HERE.