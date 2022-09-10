J.J. McCarthy day is officially here as Michigan is set to face Hawaii under the lights at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. McCarthy is awaiting the first start of his career and will do so against the winless Rainbow Warriors. For all updates during Saturday's game, stick with our live updates below.

Second quarter

- After a deep ball that hit Cornelius Johnson in stride, McCarthy follows it up with a short-yard dart to Ronnie Bell for his first score of the year. The domination continues. 12:05 left in the half. Michigan 28, Hawaii 0

First quarter

- 15:00: Hawaii wins the toss and elected to receive to start this one out. - TOUCHDOWN: Well, that was quick. In two plays, J.J. McCarthy throws a beautiful ball to a wide-open Roman Wilson for the score. It was a 42-yard pass. Michigan 7, Hawaii 0. 12:48 left in the quarter. - TOUCHDOWN: It's getting late early here, folks. Michigan has a methodical drive and storms down the field for another touchdown. The Wolverines punch it in from short-yardage by Blake Corum. Michigan 14, Hawaii 0. 7:36 left in the quarter. - TOUCHDOWN: Michigan is on the board again and it's Roman Wilson with his second touchdown of the game. He takes a double reverse and isn't touched as he strolls into the endzone. A 43-yard, three-play drive that results in a 21-yard score. 4:23 left in the quarter. Michigan 21, Hawaii 0 END OF QUARTER: Michigan 21, Hawaii 0

Pregame