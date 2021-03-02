The Fighting Illini were able to take Juwan Howard’s crew completely out of their rhythm, with U-M shooting just 35 percent for the game and getting outrebounded by a 42-26 margin.

The Michigan Wolverines’ 76-53 basketball loss to Illinois tonight was one of the more surprising results of the college basketball season, with the Maize and Blue not resembling themselves whatsoever in the home blowout loss.

Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosonmu missed the game with injury, but it didn’t wind up mattering for a Fighting Illini squad who kept their slim hopes of a Big Ten regular-season championship alive.

“They hit us first and we weren’t prepared,” senior forward Isaiah Livers admitted in the postgame. “They hit some big shots and had the momentum. We tried to fix our mistakes in the second half and it felt like they were on a run the whole game.

“We had to counter, but didn’t do a great job of countering off their adjustments. Not to make any excuses, but we can’t get complacent and can’t think ahead of a game, like toward Michigan State or the bubble in Indianapolis.

“Illinois is a good team, with or without Ayo. Credit to them and the way they played, and we didn’t bring it tonight. When a piece is missing and you prepared for it [Dosonmu], there’s a difference.

“Guys may have got complacent or rested since he didn’t play, but either way we didn’t bring it and can’t make excuses. I didn’t bring it — the starting five to the bench to the 17th man.

“You hate to see it, but Coach Howard told us to stay together, stay as a family and bounce back on Thursday.”

One positive following tonight is that Michigan will have the opportunity to quickly put this one behind it, squaring off with Michigan State Thursday night at Crisler Center. A win over the Spartans would give U-M the outright Big Ten title, just as a triumph over the Fighting Illini would have tonight.

Michigan appeared to play tight for what seemed like the first time all year, with perhaps the realization that a championship was potentially at stake weighing on them.

“I hope that’s not what was in people’s heads,” Livers confirmed. “That would make sense though with what happened during the game, but I didn’t hear much chatter about it.