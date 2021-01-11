Hot starts to seasons have become routine for the Michigan Wolverines’ basketball program in recent years. The Maize and Blue are currently 10-0, after having started 7-0 last year and a school-best 17-0 during the 2018-19 campaign. U-M’s hot start last year was followed by plenty of ups and downs, however, including a dismal stretch from Jan. 5 through Jan. 25 that saw the team lose five out of six games.

Michigan Wolverines basketball forward Isaiah Livers is shooting 38.5 percent from three on the year. (Lon Horwedel)

The season as a whole was not only an excellent learning experience for head coach Juwan Howard in his debut campaign, but also for the Wolverine players who learned how to handle being in the spotlight following an impressive first month. “I tell myself and my teammates to be happy and to applaud, but this isn’t the end,” senior forward Isaiah Livers said this afternoon when asked about the club’s 10-0 start. “Coach Howard told us that even though we’re 10-0, things don’t stop here — our goal wasn’t to be 10-0, but to win championships. “We had a great start last year and some guys could have gotten complacent, so we all know how quickly it can turn. We have to stay happy and positive in practice.” Livers considered departing for the NBA following Michigan’s up-and-down 2019-20 season, but instead chose to return to Ann Arbor for his senior campaign. His scoring and rebounding numbers are both up from last year (12.9 to 13.9 in the scoring department, and 4.0 to 5.4 in rebounding), but more important is the fact the Maize and Blue are humming along like a well-oiled machine and appear to be one of the best teams in the nation. “Zero percent do I relish or care about being ranked or the hype,” Livers admitted. “Once you get sucked in, you can fall under or off the radar. When I made my decision to come back, I wanted to be the best team, not a lollygag type of team. “We have to keep our heads down and not focus on future goals, but to just win the day like Coach Howard says.” Arguably the toughest test Michigan has faced so far this year will occur tomorrow night when Wisconsin comes to town. The Badgers are 10-2 overall and 4-1 in league play, and are viewed as one of U-M’s biggest challengers for the Big Ten title.

