LOOK: Blake Corum named Maxwell Award semifinalist
It's expected that Michigan running back Blake Corum will be a candidate for a handful of postseason awards and honors now that the season is nearing completion. We are seeing lists of finalists being whittled down now, with the star running back making the cut for one award, in particular.
The Maxwell Award announced on Tuesday that Corum has been named a semifinalist for the award. The award is given to the nation's best player.
Through 8 games for the Wolverines, Corum has rushed for 1,078 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is number four in the nation for rushing yards and sits second in the country in rushing touchdowns.
He has rushed for 100 yards in each Big Ten game the Wolverines have played this season.
