When asked about his impending decision to either enter the NFL Draft or return to Michigan for a senior season, he gave an answer that many Michigan fans may have been surprised to hear.

Corum was a consensus All-American for the Wolverines in 2022. A likely Heisman candidate before a knee injury against Illinois forced him to miss the second half of that game against the Illini and all but two carries against Ohio State.

Mock drafts and analyst draft boards have Blake Corum anywhere between a 2nd and 5th round pick, the health of his knee may be a huge factor in his draft grade.

If Corum were to return, he would once again pair with Donovan Edwards who has been lights out in Corum’s absence. Michigan also has CJ Stokes, Tavierre Dunlap, and Isaiah Gash returning. Michigan is expecting the addition of two recruits, Cole Cabana and Benjamin Hall as part of the 2023 class. It also appears Kalel Mullins will be making a permanent switch to RB.