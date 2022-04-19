 TheMaizeAndBlueReview - LOOK: ESPN releases 2022 College Football FPI Predictions
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-19 10:33:25 -0500') }} football Edit

LOOK: ESPN releases 2022 College Football FPI Predictions

Trevor McCue • TheMaizeAndBlueReview
Staff Writer
@trevormccue

ESPN has released their Football Power Index for the 2022 season. FPI is ESPN's analytic tool used to calculate a team's strength against common opponents. Based on the FPI score ESPN makes projections on everything from W-L to odds of winning the National Championship.

For the Big Ten, ESPN has Ohio State the clear cut favorite giving them a 73.6% chance to win the conference and a 27.4% chance at winning the National Championship. The next closest program is Michigan, with only a 1.3% chance to win the National Championship.

ESPN once again expects the East division to dominate the B1G with the top 4 spots going to OSU, Michigan, Penn State, and Michigan State. The highest ranked West Division team is Wisconsin, but ESPN actually gives Nebraska the slight edge 29.2%-28.9% to win the division.


Top 25 Rankings

ESPN projects five B1G teams to be ranked in the top 25;

#2 Ohio State Buckeyes
#7 Michigan Wolverines
#12 Penn State Nittany Lions
#16 Michigan State Spartans
#21 Wisconsin Badgers

Big Ten Standings

Big Ten Standings (by Division Win %)
WEST EAST

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Ohio State Buckeyes

Wisconsin Badgers

Michigan Wolverines

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Penn State Nittany Lions

Iowa Hawkeyes

Michigan State Spartans

Purdue Boilermakers

Maryland Terrapins

Illinois Fighting Illini

Indiana Hoosiers

Northwestern Wildcats

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Team FPI

Here is how each B1G team ranks in ESPN's FPI, how they project in W-L, 6+ wins, and division, conference, and playoff chances.

#14 Rutgers Scarlet Knights

PROJECTIONS
W-L 6+ Win % Win Div % Win Conf % Playoff %

4-8

11.7%

0%

0%

0%

#13 Northwestern Wildcats

PROJECTIONS
W-L 6+ Wins % Win Div % Win Conf % Playoff %

4.3-7.7

17%

.3%

0%

0%

#12 Illinois Fighting Illini

PROJECTIONS
W-L 6+ Wins % Win Div % Win Conf % Playoff %

4.5-7.5

23.5%

.6%

0%

0%

#11 Indiana Hoosiers

PROJECTIONS
W-L 6+ Wins % Win Div % Win Conf % Playoff %

4.3-7.7

18.4%

0%

0%

0%

#10 Purdue Boilermakers

PROJECTIONS
W-L 6+ Wins % Win Div % Win Conf % Playoff %

7.0-5.2

82.6%

13%

1.3%

0%

#9 Maryland Terrapins

PROJECTIONS
W-L 6+ Wins % Win Div % Win Conf % Playoff %

6.3-5.7

70.8%

.4%

.2%

0%

#8 Minnesota Golden Gophers

PROJECTIONS
W-L 6+ Wins % Win Div % Win Conf % Playoff %

7.5-4.6

92.4%

14.2%

1.4%

0%

#7 Iowa Hawkeyes

PROJECTIONS
W-L 6+ Wins % Win Div % Win Conf % Playoff %

6.9-5.3

82.1%

13.9%

1.7%

0%

#6 Nebraska Cornhuskers

PROJECTIONS
W-L 6+ Wins % Win Div % Win Conf % Playoff %

7.7-4.6

93.5%

29.2%

3.5%

0%

#5 Wisconsin Badgers

PROJECTIONS
W-L 6+ Wins % Win Div % Win Conf % Playoff %

8.2-4.1

97.3%

28.9%

4.7%

0.6%

#4 Michigan State Spartans

PROJECTIONS
W-L 6+ Wins % Win Div % Win Conf % Playoff %

8.0-4.1

96.2%

3.5%

2.2%

1.8%

#3 Penn State Nittany Lions

PROJECTIONS
W-L 6+ Wins % Win Div % Win Conf % Playoff %

8.3-3.8

97.4%

6.6%

4.3%

3.8%

#2 Michigan Wolverines

PROJECTIONS
W-L 6+ Wins % Win Div % Win Conf % Playoff %

9.5-2.6

99.8%

9.9%

7.2%

14.8%

#1 Ohio State Buckeyes

PROJECTIONS
W-L 6+ Wins % Win Div % Win Conf % Playoff %

11.8-1.0

100%

79.7%

73.6%

82%

---

