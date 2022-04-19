LOOK: ESPN releases 2022 College Football FPI Predictions

ESPN has released their Football Power Index for the 2022 season. FPI is ESPN's analytic tool used to calculate a team's strength against common opponents. Based on the FPI score ESPN makes projections on everything from W-L to odds of winning the National Championship.

For the Big Ten, ESPN has Ohio State the clear cut favorite giving them a 73.6% chance to win the conference and a 27.4% chance at winning the National Championship. The next closest program is Michigan, with only a 1.3% chance to win the National Championship.

ESPN once again expects the East division to dominate the B1G with the top 4 spots going to OSU, Michigan, Penn State, and Michigan State. The highest ranked West Division team is Wisconsin, but ESPN actually gives Nebraska the slight edge 29.2%-28.9% to win the division.



