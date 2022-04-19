LOOK: ESPN releases 2022 College Football FPI Predictions
ESPN has released their Football Power Index for the 2022 season. FPI is ESPN's analytic tool used to calculate a team's strength against common opponents. Based on the FPI score ESPN makes projections on everything from W-L to odds of winning the National Championship.
For the Big Ten, ESPN has Ohio State the clear cut favorite giving them a 73.6% chance to win the conference and a 27.4% chance at winning the National Championship. The next closest program is Michigan, with only a 1.3% chance to win the National Championship.
ESPN once again expects the East division to dominate the B1G with the top 4 spots going to OSU, Michigan, Penn State, and Michigan State. The highest ranked West Division team is Wisconsin, but ESPN actually gives Nebraska the slight edge 29.2%-28.9% to win the division.
Top 25 Rankings
ESPN projects five B1G teams to be ranked in the top 25;
#2 Ohio State Buckeyes
#7 Michigan Wolverines
#12 Penn State Nittany Lions
#16 Michigan State Spartans
#21 Wisconsin Badgers
Big Ten Standings
|WEST
|EAST
|
Nebraska Cornhuskers
|
Ohio State Buckeyes
|
Wisconsin Badgers
|
Michigan Wolverines
|
Minnesota Golden Gophers
|
Penn State Nittany Lions
|
Iowa Hawkeyes
|
Michigan State Spartans
|
Purdue Boilermakers
|
Maryland Terrapins
|
Illinois Fighting Illini
|
Indiana Hoosiers
|
Northwestern Wildcats
|
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Team FPI
Here is how each B1G team ranks in ESPN's FPI, how they project in W-L, 6+ wins, and division, conference, and playoff chances.
#14 Rutgers Scarlet Knights
|W-L
|6+ Win %
|Win Div %
|Win Conf %
|Playoff %
|
4-8
|
11.7%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
#13 Northwestern Wildcats
|W-L
|6+ Wins %
|Win Div %
|Win Conf %
|Playoff %
|
4.3-7.7
|
17%
|
.3%
|
0%
|
0%
#12 Illinois Fighting Illini
|W-L
|6+ Wins %
|Win Div %
|Win Conf %
|Playoff %
|
4.5-7.5
|
23.5%
|
.6%
|
0%
|
0%
#11 Indiana Hoosiers
|W-L
|6+ Wins %
|Win Div %
|Win Conf %
|Playoff %
|
4.3-7.7
|
18.4%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
#10 Purdue Boilermakers
|W-L
|6+ Wins %
|Win Div %
|Win Conf %
|Playoff %
|
7.0-5.2
|
82.6%
|
13%
|
1.3%
|
0%
#9 Maryland Terrapins
|W-L
|6+ Wins %
|Win Div %
|Win Conf %
|Playoff %
|
6.3-5.7
|
70.8%
|
.4%
|
.2%
|
0%
#8 Minnesota Golden Gophers
|W-L
|6+ Wins %
|Win Div %
|Win Conf %
|Playoff %
|
7.5-4.6
|
92.4%
|
14.2%
|
1.4%
|
0%
#7 Iowa Hawkeyes
|W-L
|6+ Wins %
|Win Div %
|Win Conf %
|Playoff %
|
6.9-5.3
|
82.1%
|
13.9%
|
1.7%
|
0%
#6 Nebraska Cornhuskers
|W-L
|6+ Wins %
|Win Div %
|Win Conf %
|Playoff %
|
7.7-4.6
|
93.5%
|
29.2%
|
3.5%
|
0%
#5 Wisconsin Badgers
|W-L
|6+ Wins %
|Win Div %
|Win Conf %
|Playoff %
|
8.2-4.1
|
97.3%
|
28.9%
|
4.7%
|
0.6%
#4 Michigan State Spartans
|W-L
|6+ Wins %
|Win Div %
|Win Conf %
|Playoff %
|
8.0-4.1
|
96.2%
|
3.5%
|
2.2%
|
1.8%
#3 Penn State Nittany Lions
|W-L
|6+ Wins %
|Win Div %
|Win Conf %
|Playoff %
|
8.3-3.8
|
97.4%
|
6.6%
|
4.3%
|
3.8%
#2 Michigan Wolverines
|W-L
|6+ Wins %
|Win Div %
|Win Conf %
|Playoff %
|
9.5-2.6
|
99.8%
|
9.9%
|
7.2%
|
14.8%
#1 Ohio State Buckeyes
|W-L
|6+ Wins %
|Win Div %
|Win Conf %
|Playoff %
|
11.8-1.0
|
100%
|
79.7%
|
73.6%
|
82%
