Jabrill Peppers was a fan favorite during his time in Ann Arbor. His 2016 season was one of the better in Michigan history, with Peppers playing on defense, offense, and special teams. He finished the season a Heisman finalist.

Peppers has found a home for himself with the New England Patriots after spending time with the Cleveland Browns and his hometown New York Giants.

Sunday, while playing against the Las Vegas Raiders, Peppers made an incredible hit in wide receiver Davante Adams.