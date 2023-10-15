LOOK: Former Michigan LB Jabrill Peppers causes INT with MASSIVE hit
Jabrill Peppers was a fan favorite during his time in Ann Arbor. His 2016 season was one of the better in Michigan history, with Peppers playing on defense, offense, and special teams. He finished the season a Heisman finalist.
Peppers has found a home for himself with the New England Patriots after spending time with the Cleveland Browns and his hometown New York Giants.
Sunday, while playing against the Las Vegas Raiders, Peppers made an incredible hit in wide receiver Davante Adams.
Peppers entered the game 4th on the team with 30 tackles. Good to see #5 still making big plays.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram