LOOK: Former Muskegon star Dametrius Walker lives out dream with Michigan

Walker suffers from osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer which derailed his promising high school football career going into his senior season. While Walker continues to fight for his life, Michigan invited him to tour the facilities and join the team for practice… but that wasn’t quite enough. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh had to get the 18-year-old inspiration in the end zone for his first career touchdown — a priceless moment.

Walker (via Twitter): “Wow absolutely [a] dream come true Appreciate you coach Jim Harbaugh for the experience and the brotherhood teammates and just the whole staff period they really treated me like family today #GOBLUE”

Since his diagnosis in November 2020, Walker lost his left leg and now requires hospice care. The “Big Meech Road To Victory” is live on GoFundMe with a goal of raising $20,000.

“For two years now, I have been battling this bone cancer,” Walker wrote. “I got a knee replacement last year and went through nine months of chemotherapy, but not even a month after I was done with chemo, I relapsed. Now it has spread to my lungs and other parts of my body. Doctors told me they couldn’t do anything for me and that I have a very short amount of time for me to live my life, which is heartbreaking but I’m not giving up. Tried moving to Phoenix for the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, but they could not offer help either. I started this fundraiser to pay for my expenses to go out of town elsewhere in the world to find the best help at the best hospitals that I can. When a person's life is on the line, you do anything but stop. Appreciate you for listening to my story! God bless.”