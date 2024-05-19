LOOK: Gavin Brindley scores first career Men's Team USA goal
Former Michigan Wolverine and soon-to-be Columbus Blue Jacket rookie Gavin Brindley is competing in the 2024 IIHF Men's World Championship, representing Team USA for the first time. In the 6th game of the preliminary round against Kazakhstan, Brindley scored this very nice goal for his career Men's Worlds goal.
A victory over Kazakhstan moves USA to a 5-0-1-1 record in the opening round.
Brindley has previously contributed to USA's junior teams, including a gold medal win at the 2024 Worlds in January.
The NHL 2nd-round pick debuted for the Blue Jackets at the end of the 2023-24 regular season and is expected to join the team full-time this fall for the next season.
