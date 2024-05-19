Former Michigan Wolverine and soon-to-be Columbus Blue Jacket rookie Gavin Brindley is competing in the 2024 IIHF Men's World Championship, representing Team USA for the first time. In the 6th game of the preliminary round against Kazakhstan, Brindley scored this very nice goal for his career Men's Worlds goal.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HYXZpbiBCcmluZGxleSYjMzk7cyBnb3QgaGlzIGZpcnN0IGNhcmVl ciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTWVuc1dv cmxkcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I01lbnNX b3JsZHM8L2E+IGdvYWwhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Qmx1ZUphY2tldHNOSEw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJsdWVKYWNr ZXRzTkhMPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdXNh aG9ja2V5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB1c2Fob2NrZXk8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9rblZkYWZPMU5EIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20va25WZGFmTzFORDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOSEwgTmV0d29yayAoQE5I TE5ldHdvcmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkhMTmV0 d29yay9zdGF0dXMvMTc5MjIxNDA1MTg5MzcwNjg3Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Advertisement