LOOK: Gorney gives Michigan RB Blake Corum 88 overall in Madden ratings
National recruiting director Adam Gorney released his latest Madden ratings Tuesday afternoon, landing Michigan running back Blake Corum an 88 overall.
Gorney: “Last season, Corum rushed for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns and that was with Haskins carrying the bulk of the load by a wide margin. Donovan Edwards should have more of a pronounced role this season but Corum is still going to get the ball very often and he has that breakaway speed and playmaking ability in the open field.
“[Treveyon] Henderson could have a monster season at Ohio State and the same could be said for Corum in Ann Arbor.”
Gorney’s Big Ten Madden Ratings
Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr. — 95 overall
Iowa OLB Jack Campbell — 94 overall
Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen — 93 overall
Ohio State TB Treveyon Henderson — 92 overall
Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa — 90 overall
Michigan RB Blake Corum — 88 overall
Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski — 84 overall
Penn State S Ji’Ayir Brown — 82 overall
Sophomore recap: Michigan RB Blake Corum
In 2021, Corum made 12 appearances as a running back and kick returner for the Wolverines. The 21-year-old standout rushed for his 952 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 143 carries, adding 141 receiving yards and another score through the air. Corum also contributed 304 yards across 12 kickoff returns on his way to becoming a two-year letterman, All-Big Ten selection and an Academic All-Big Ten honoree.