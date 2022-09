Iowa is one of the few programs in college football that still consistently releases depth charts every week for the fans and media to consume each week. Most stay away from this practice as a form of gamesmanship, with the Wolverines included, who elect to not do a depth chart at all at any point during the season.

In its weekly notes, the Hawkeyes released its two-deep on Monday ahead of the game against the Wolverines. The Hawkeyes appear to be without linebacker Jestin Jacobs and Terry Roberts at cornerback.

You can view the depth chart below.