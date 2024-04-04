Advertisement
LOOK: Jadyn Davis inks NIL deal with Brighton Ford

Michigan freshman quarterback Jadyn Davis has signed the first NIL deal of his young career as another car dealership gets involved with another Wolverine.

Brighton Ford took to its social media accounts on Thursday to make the news official that the dealership has signed Davis to an NIL deal.

You can look at the announcement in the embed below.

---

