LOOK: Michigan DC Jesse Minter named nominee for Broyles Award
After an impressive year for the entire defensive unit, Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is receiving some recognition for the work he has done.
The Broyles Award announced its list of 51 nominees on Tuesday, with Minter making the cut. The award is given to the best nation's best assistant coach.
Former U-M offensive coordinator Josh Gattis won the award last season.
According to a release from the Broyles Award, the 51 nominees are narrowed down from all 131 FBS programs across the country, with voters including representatives of the Football Writers Association of America, broadcasters a college football Hall-of-Fame selection committee and current head coaches.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram