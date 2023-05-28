LOOK: Michigan DL Kris Jenkins shows off impressive offseason growth
Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins is receiving plenty of hype from his coaches and teammates about the kind of season that should be expected of him in 2023.
If his offseason work ethic has anything to say about it, he could be in line for a huge season.
Jenkins took to Twitter this week to show off some impressive gains he's made in recent weeks, now sitting over 300 pounds.
For comparison, Jenkins' weight on U-M's official spring roster says he was playing at 285.
That's impressive growth for someone who is hoping to have a big season for the Wolverines.
