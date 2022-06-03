LOOK: Michigan football introduces medallion for beating Ohio State
These days there's more than just pride on the line for beating Ohio State for the Michigan football program. The Wolverines introduced a medallion that each player from U-M's 2022 team will earn after beating the Buckeyes 42-27 in November.
The medallion, which features the team number, the final score and claw marks on the OSU logo was introduced via U-M football's Twitter account on Friday.
The medallion is similar to the 'Gold Pants' tradition that each Buckeyes player and staff member receive for beating the Wolverines. Each medallion, which is golden pants, is inscribed with the initials and score of The Game.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!
Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram