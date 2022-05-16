LOOK: Michigan hockey reveals 100th-anniversary logo

You can watch the video of the logo being painted at center ice in the embed below.

To celebrate the achievement, the athletic department revealed a new logo the program will use during the 2022-23 season.

This upcoming season for the Michigan hockey program represents the 100-year anniversary of the program.

The hockey program released a press release on Monday sharing more details:

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan hockey team recently unveiled the logo for the program's 100th anniversary, which is to be celebrated during the 2022-23 season.

The logo went in at center ice at Yost Ice Arena on Sunday (May 15). The logo gives a nod to the Wolverines' nine national championships (1948, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1955, 1964, 1996, 1998) with nine stripes on the sticks.

Michigan has appeared in a record 39 NCAA Tournaments and reached the Frozen Four 26 times, including this past season. The Wolverines have won 19 conference championships, 11 conference tournament championships and have had 99 All-Americans and 108 players debut in the National Hockey League in its 100 years of being a varsity program.

A full schedule of events to commemorate the 100th anniversary will be announced prior to the start of the 2022-23 season.

New season tickets are sold out for the 2022-23 season. To learn about more ticket opportunities for the season, fill out the hockey ticket interest form. Current season ticket holders can renew their season tickets through May 25.

