LOOK: Michigan makes top-four for 2023 four-star LB Phil Picciotti

As we enter a busy summer full of official visits and school list cutdowns, the Michigan football program was a benefactor of one such cutdown as 2023 four-star linebacker Phil Picciotti announced his final four programs moving forward.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder took to his Twitter account on Friday to make the news official that the Wolverines, Auburn, Oklahoma and Nebraska were the final four schools that he would consider.
