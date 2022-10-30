LOOK: Michigan president Santa Ono releases statement on MSU assault
Michigan president Santa Ono hasn't been on the job in Ann Arbor very long but he already has a situation he needs to deal with when it comes to athletics.
After Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State on Saturday, football players Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green were assaulted by a group of MSU football players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game.
Ono released a statement speaking out against the actions from Saturday and vowed to make sure something like this never happens again.
"I have spoken with Michigan State President Samuel Stanley and he personally apologized for last night's incident in the Michigan Stadium tunnel," Ono's statement read. "We are in strong agreement that this behavior is unacceptable. The safety of our students will always come first. Both universities are cooperating fully with the Big Ten and law enforcement investigations. I appreciate the outreach from President Stanley and others from the MSU community. Both institutions are committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure that such a situation does not occur again in the future."
Stick with Maize & Blue Review for more on this developing story.
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @RivalsLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram