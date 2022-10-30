Michigan president Santa Ono hasn't been on the job in Ann Arbor very long but he already has a situation he needs to deal with when it comes to athletics.

After Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State on Saturday, football players Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green were assaulted by a group of MSU football players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game.

Ono released a statement speaking out against the actions from Saturday and vowed to make sure something like this never happens again.