Michigan Football has announced the uniform the Wolverines will wear for the National Championship game.

After wearing the "classic" look in the Rose Bowl, maize pants, white accessories, and the old-school Rose Bowl shoulder patches, Michigan is busting out a look new to this era that began in 2021.

Dubbed the "Big Game Blues," Michigan began wearing the blue pants for the first time in 2021 in their home game against Washington. This version will of course, feature the 2024 CFP National Championship logo.

Michigan has worn the blue pants and blue jersey combo four times this season against Bowling Green, Indiana, Purdue, and Ohio State.

Michigan is 15-1 all-time when wearing the combination.