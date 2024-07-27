LOOK: Michigan "smokes out haters" with food at BBQ at the Big House
Recruiting in the era of modern college football is wild, and every little detail matters. Last season, Michigan's annual BBQ at the Big House event was trending on social media, but not for reasons you'd want.
Recruit Elijah Dotson, now a Pitt commit, posted a photo of his plate of food at last year's event, and the less-than-impressive spread was picked apart on social media.
This year, director of performance nutrition Abigail O'Connor seems to have taken those shots personally, sharing a photo of an elite plate of food from this year's event.
O'Connor has been with the program for years and was retained soon after Harbaugh's departure last season. She has consistently been called a valuable member of the team's strength and conditioning program and was recently shouted out by Sherrone Moore at Big Ten Media Days.
The smoked full pig, the ribs, and the grilled veggies make for some real BBQ.
O'Connor shouts out Chef Dre for "help smoking all the haters out."
The food was a clear success at this year's BBQ at the Big House. Now we wait and see if recruiting brings more commitments.
