Recruiting in the era of modern college football is wild, and every little detail matters. Last season, Michigan's annual BBQ at the Big House event was trending on social media, but not for reasons you'd want.

Recruit Elijah Dotson, now a Pitt commit, posted a photo of his plate of food at last year's event, and the less-than-impressive spread was picked apart on social media.

This year, director of performance nutrition Abigail O'Connor seems to have taken those shots personally, sharing a photo of an elite plate of food from this year's event.