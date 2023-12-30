On Saturday morning, just over 50 hours ahead of its CFP Semifinal game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan unveiled its jersey combination for what J.J. McCarthy described on Friday as "the biggest game in Michigan history."

It had already been decided just days after the announcement of this matchup that Michigan, the higher-ranked team, would wear its home blue jerseys, while Alabama, the lower-ranked team, would wear its road white jerseys.

Fans spent the near month-long break between the Big Ten Championship and the College Football Playoff wondering what Michigan might do to spice up its uniforms for the program's first Rose Bowl appearance since 2007.

Would Michigan continue to stick with the all-blue uniforms for big games? Or would Michigan revert back to the traditional blue on maize jersey combination? How would Michigan incorporate the Rose Bowl spectacle into its uniform? Would it feature a big shoulder patch and pay homage to the 1997 team that won the national championship?

On Saturday, those questions were answered.

Michigan will officially wear its traditional uniforms, along with a big Rose Bowl shoulder patch, just like the 1997 team, which defeated Washington State, 21-16 on Jan. 1, 1998.