LOOK: Michigan to wear throwback uniforms against Michigan State
The Michigan basketball program is set to take on Michigan State for the final time during the regular season with both programs looking for momentum heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
The Wolverines will be facing the Spartans on Tuesday with a little extra flair.
According to the program's official Twitter account, the Wolverines' will be sporting a throwback uniform against the Spartans, an homage to the program's only national championship-winning team from the 1988-89 season.
You can see the hype video with the announcement in the embeds below.
