 TheMaizeAndBlueReview - LOOK: Michigan to wear throwback uniforms against Michigan State
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-01 14:13:12 -0600') }} basketball Edit

LOOK: Michigan to wear throwback uniforms against Michigan State

Josh Henschke • TheMaizeAndBlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

The Michigan basketball program is set to take on Michigan State for the final time during the regular season with both programs looking for momentum heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

The Wolverines will be facing the Spartans on Tuesday with a little extra flair.

According to the program's official Twitter account, the Wolverines' will be sporting a throwback uniform against the Spartans, an homage to the program's only national championship-winning team from the 1988-89 season.

You can see the hype video with the announcement in the embeds below.

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @GoBlueMcCue

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}