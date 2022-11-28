LOOK: MSU AD, Mel Tucker release joint statement on Big Ten's punishments
Michigan State has responded to the Big Ten's findings after the Michigan Stadium tunnel incident and won't appear to be challenging what the conference handed down in terms of punishments.
The Big Ten Conference announced today that Michigan State was fined $100,000 and one MSU player was suspended in their role in the events that took place in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the Michigan game.
The Wolverines were also given a 'public reprimand' for failing to provide adequate protection.
MSU's athletic director and Allan Haller released a joint statement on Monday reacting to the Big Ten's decision.
"We accept the findings from the Big Ten Conference and are ready to move forward as a football program," the statement read. "We are committed to supporting our student-athletes and will continue to do so throughout this process.
"Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Jacoby Windon, Brandon Wright and Zion Young will be immediately reinstated to the program."
