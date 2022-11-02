News More News
LOOK: Olu Oluwatimi named Rotary Lombardi Award semifinalist

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Postseason awards are starting to whittle down their watch lists and turn them into semifinalists as the season is approaching its close.

The Rotary Lombardi Award named its lists of semifinalists with Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi making the cut.

The award is given to the nation's best offensive or defensive lineman in the country.

The lsit of semifinalists include:

- Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

- Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

- Brock Bowers, Georgia

- Jack Campbell, Iowa

- Jalen Carter, Georgia

- Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

- Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan

- John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

- Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

- O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

- Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

- Darnell Wright, Tennessee

