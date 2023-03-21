If the last two seasons didn't do it for you, the rivalry has officially flipped on its head and the tides have turned.

With the commitment of 2024 Rivals100 running back Jordan Marshall to Michigan, it signifies that the Wolverines' recent success in the rivalry doesn't just mean that the program is on a bit of a hot streak, it's flipping the narrative of the rivalry with Ohio State on its head.

Of course, two seasons don't erase a decade of dominance by Ohio State in this rivalry, whether it was on the field, in recruiting or everything else in between.

Just like that, things change and change fast. Now, the Wolverines have all the momentum and are in no position to slow down.



On the football field, it's been two years of dominance. Two years of the Buckeyes left saying their wills were broken by the Wolverines. Something that feels all too familiar when it comes to this rivalry in recent years from U-M. It's not that the Wolverines have won by a hefty margin, it's how it's won.

Dominant, soul-crushing, season-ruining losses have happened in both Ann Arbor and Columbus. Two demons that were exorcised by physical and mental dominance.

Now, you factor in recruiting. It started towards the end of the last recruiting cycle when the Wolverines snuck in quietly and grabbed talent from Ohio. Now, the Wolverines kicked the door down of the state and are taking anything it wants.

Your best offensive lineman? Now a Wolverine. Your best running back in your backyard that is considered one of the best in the entire country? No longer yours. Players born and bred in the Buckeye state now going up north.

Marshall isn't the only one that will likely defect to Ann Arbor, either, as the Wolverines are in on a number of Ohio players and have gained momentum in recent weeks.

Once OSU loses grip on its own state, things start to spiral out of control.

Whether the Buckeyes can answer back with a counter-punch of its own will be key, as there's a long way to go until signing day.

However, the losses suffered the last two seasons stick with you. You can't erase them.

This is why the Wolverines are currently basking in the glory of rivalry dominance for the first time in a very long time.