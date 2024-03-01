LOOK: Tom Brady runs faster 40-yard dash at 46 than he did at 2000 combine
Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady has often gone viral for his underwhelming performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. Whether it was a shirtless picture of an unathletic looking quarterback or a slower-than-molases 40-yard dash, Brady's showing back in 2000 is often joked about.
Much of it is moot, though, because Brady silenced the doubters by becoming a seven-time Super bowl champion and the greatest quarterback of all-time.
On Thursday, though, a video surfaced of Brady running a faster 40-yard dash (5.12) at 46 years old than he did 24 years ago at 22 years old (5.28).
