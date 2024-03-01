Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady has often gone viral for his underwhelming performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. Whether it was a shirtless picture of an unathletic looking quarterback or a slower-than-molases 40-yard dash, Brady's showing back in 2000 is often joked about.

Much of it is moot, though, because Brady silenced the doubters by becoming a seven-time Super bowl champion and the greatest quarterback of all-time.

On Thursday, though, a video surfaced of Brady running a faster 40-yard dash (5.12) at 46 years old than he did 24 years ago at 22 years old (5.28).