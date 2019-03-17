For the second-straight season, Michigan will begin its NCAA Tournament run against Montana.

Last year, Michigan faced Montana in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament and won 61-47. This is the eighth time since 2001 that Montana has made it to the tournament, but the only time the Grizzles won a game was in 2006 against Nevada. Overall, Montana is 2-12 in the NCAA Tournament.

Montana comes into the NCAA Tournament with only two losses since Jan. 12 and has won six out of its last seven games. The Grizzles have a record of 26-8 this season.

This year’s team won the Big Sky Tournament for the second consecutive season over Eastern Washington. After gaining experience against the Wolverines last season, the Grizzles want a chance to win.

“Last year was getting that experience and this year all of us have that experience and so now we’re like, ‘We want to do this,’” Montana’s Bobby Moorehead told the Missoulian. “I think we can. I think we all have the right mindsets. But it’s not going to be easy. They’re a really great team and it’s going to be a grind and be really tough."

In the Big Sky Tournament, the Grizzles defeated Sacramento State 79-73, Weber State 78-49 and Eastern Washington 68-62. Montana’s best nonconference victory of the season came against South Dakota State. The Grizzles went on the road and defeated the Jackrabbits 85-74. In its other major nonconference games, Montana lost at Creighton 98-72, at Arizona 61-42, at UC Irvine 60-51 and at a neutral site against Georgia Southern 80-77.

Compared with last year’s team, this year’s Montana team has both a wore offense and defense. Last year, Montana had the 56th best defense, according to Kenpom, but has slipped to No. 161 this season. In 2018, the Grizzles had the No. 101 offense, but also dropped to No. 115 this year.

The one strength of Montana’s offense is its shooting. The Grizzles shoot 56.3 percent from two and 38.1 percent from three, which is good for 13th and 26th nationally.

This is a Montana roster that knows how to win. The Grizzles have won 89 games over the past four seasons, tied for the second-most ever by a senior class.

“Right now, we’re just excited to be in the tournament,” Montana coach Travis DeCuire told the Missoulian. “Two years in a row now. We talked about trying to set a goal and precedent of getting there often. We’re at that point right now. Now, it’s just go play the best basketball we can play.”