Louisville trounces Michigan, sets up winner-take-all duel

Things didn't go how Michigan would've liked on Sunday afternoon, when the Wolverines fell for the first time of the regional round to the Louisville Cardinals, 20-1.

Starting in the top of the first inning, Louisville jumped all over Michigan's starter, Angelo Smith. The Cardinals plated four runs on two hits as Smith issued two walks and hit a batter. Smith recorded one out before he was replaced by Avery Goldensoph.

Much like Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Michigan struggled at the plate to open the game. Louisville's starting pitcher Riley Phillips retired the first seven Wolverines before Joey Velazquez put Michigan on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning.

However, that would be the only run the Wolverines could muster, and Louisville cruised to a dominant 20-1 victory to force a winner-take-all duel on Monday at 6 p.m.