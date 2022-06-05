Louisville trounces Michigan, sets up winner-take-all duel
Things didn't go how Michigan would've liked on Sunday afternoon, when the Wolverines fell for the first time of the regional round to the Louisville Cardinals, 20-1.
Starting in the top of the first inning, Louisville jumped all over Michigan's starter, Angelo Smith. The Cardinals plated four runs on two hits as Smith issued two walks and hit a batter. Smith recorded one out before he was replaced by Avery Goldensoph.
Much like Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Michigan struggled at the plate to open the game. Louisville's starting pitcher Riley Phillips retired the first seven Wolverines before Joey Velazquez put Michigan on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning.
However, that would be the only run the Wolverines could muster, and Louisville cruised to a dominant 20-1 victory to force a winner-take-all duel on Monday at 6 p.m.
Head coach Erik Bakich will have a tall task ahead of him to get his team mentally prepared for Monday's elimination game. If the Wolverines win, they will advance to the super regional round. If they lose, their season will be over.
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram