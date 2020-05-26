News More News
LSU DB Commit Bryce Anderson Hoping To Visit Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
@EJHolland_TW

Bryce Anderson is keeping busy this offseason.

The four-star 2022 defensive back from Beaumont (Texas) Westbrook has been training with guys like NFL defensive back PJ Locke and Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle throughout the quarantine.

Anderson is also continuing to rack up offers on the recruiting trail. Just this month, Arizona State, Auburn, Notre Dame and Oregon jumped in the mix with scholarships.

Texas defensive back Bryce Anderson holds a Michigan offer.
Anderson gave LSU a verbal pledge last September, but that doesn’t mean his recruitment is over just yet.

“I’m still locked in with LSU, but anything can happen, so I’m keeping all my doors open,” Anderson said. “I’m still weighing my options.”

