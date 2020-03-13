LSU DB Commit Bryce Anderson On UM Offer, Relationship With JJ McCarthy
Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy is the face of the 2021 recruiting class, but he’s also putting in work for the Wolverines in the 2022 class.
After competing against elite 2022 safety Bryce Anderson at Pylon 7v7 Chicago last month, McCarthy was so impressed with his game that he put in a call to Michigan assistant Sherrone Moore.
Less than an hour later, the Beaumont (Texas) West Brook product held an offer from the Wolverines.
“My guy JJ McCarthy hooked me up with Michigan,” Anderson said. “I followed him after the game, and he told me great game. He asked me about the Adidas All-American Bowl, and I told him I was a 2022 recruit.
"He said ‘give me a few minutes, I’m going to put you down with Michigan.’ About 30 minutes after that, I had an offer.”
As mentioned, Anderson and McCarthy linked up through the club 7v7 circuit. Anderson and his Fast Houston team got the better of McCarthy and his Midwest Boom team twice en route to winning the tournament championship.
