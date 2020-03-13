Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy is the face of the 2021 recruiting class, but he’s also putting in work for the Wolverines in the 2022 class.

After competing against elite 2022 safety Bryce Anderson at Pylon 7v7 Chicago last month, McCarthy was so impressed with his game that he put in a call to Michigan assistant Sherrone Moore.

Less than an hour later, the Beaumont (Texas) West Brook product held an offer from the Wolverines.