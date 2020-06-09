News More News
LSU DT Commit Anthony Hundley Talks Michigan Offer

EJ Holland
Anthony Hundley has made the call twice this recruiting cycle.

The three-star 2021 defensive tackle from Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington committed to Miami last spring before backing out of his pledge three months later. Hundley then gave LSU a verbal commitment right around Thanksgiving.

Since then, Hundley has been pretty solid with the national champs, but that hasn’t stopped other schools from recruiting him.

Florida defensive tackle Anthony Hundley holds an offer from Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Wolverines football recruiting.
Florida defensive tackle Anthony Hundley holds a Michigan offer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“I’m solid to LSU,” Hundley said. “I love LSU. We talk every week. As of right now, I don’t know if I’m going to make other visits. I still have a lot of schools contacting me. I’m just trying to focus on my last high school year.”

Hundley started to gain more and more attention after the beginning of the dead period, adding offers from schools like Florida State, Georgia Tech, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Michigan jumped in the mix on Monday, and Hundley was thrilled about the new opportunity.

