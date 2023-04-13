The transition from college to the big leagues in the hockey world is quite short. In the case of Luke Hughes, it was just five days.

The former Michigan defenseman played his last game in a Michigan uniform on Thursday, April 6 and made his NHL debut for the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, April 11. Hughes played a solid game in a 6-2 win over the Sabres, but his coveted first NHL goal was still yet to be had.

However, that changed on Thursday in the rookie's second-career NHL game. With the Devils and Washington Capitals knotted at four goals apiece in overtime, Hughes connected on a wraparound shot to win New Jersey its regular-season finale.

It was the first goal of Hughes' three-day-old NHL career, and he says he knows where the puck is going.

"I'll give it to my dad," Hughes said after the game. "I think he's got all three of our first-goal pucks."

Of course, Hughes was referring to the first-goal pucks of his brothers, Quinn and Jack, who play for the Vancouver Canucks and Devils, respectively.

The New Jersey Devils will now head to the NHL Playoffs, where they will take on the New York Rangers. New Jersey clinched the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division, finishing only one point behind the Carolina Hurricanes for the top spot.

Hughes isn't sure if he'll see any action in the playoffs, but he says he'll be ready no matter what.