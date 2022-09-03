Each week, Maize & Blue Review will give out awards to the best players of the game after every Michigan football game. Continue below to see who earned awards and honors this week.
Michigan football's season-opener went off without a hitch on Saturday as the Wolverines rolled to a 51-7 victory over Colorado State on Saturday. With turnovers at a minimum by the offense and the defense creating plenty of its own, there is plenty of positives to take away from week one of the season.
Below are M&BR's three stars from the victory over the Rams.
1. Michigan's defensive line
We couldn't just give an award out to any single player of the group as we feel the entire defensive end position is worthy of praise. You could make a strong argument for the defensive unit as a whole and I would tend to agree with it. However, we decided to cut it down to an individual position group instead.
For all the talk about losing Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, the performance of the group made those forget about their fears for at least one week. We have to keep the opponent in mind but the fact that the line accrued 3 sacks, 6 tackles for loss, and created multiple pressures, is deserving of praise in itself.
2. Roman Wilson
In a game that was fairly cut-and-dry offensively, Roman Wilson made his own explosive play happen for the 61-yard touchdown catch and run from a screen pass.
Impressive speed and his ability to make magic happen when he's given the football is deserving of our second star of the game.
3. Blake Corum
Running back Blake Corum kept Hassan Haskins' spirit in Ann Arbor alive and well with an electrifying hurdle of a defender during the game, something that Haskins did often a season ago.
Corum finished the game with 13 carries, 76 yards and a touchdown in a clear number one running back role. In another positive, and as a bonus, Donovan Edwards finished the game with 12 carries, 64 yards and a touchdown of his own.