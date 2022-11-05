Another game, another 100-yard rushing performance for Blake Corum. His two touchdowns now put him at the top of the country for rushing touchdowns. He played a big role in keeping things close for the Wolverines in the first half.
The second half, he got even better.
He rushed the ball 20 times for 109 yards and two scores.
Donovan Edwards
Showcasing a true two-headed monster at running back, Donovan Edwards proved why he is so important to the Michigan offense. His ability as a rusher and receiver was on full display.
Not to be outdone, Edwards finished the game with over 100 yards rushing himself. He led the Wolverines in receiving yardage with 53 yards and a key catch in the endzone to put the Wolverines ahead for good in this one.
Michael Barrett
Two interceptions on back-to-back plays are impressive. A pick-six sprinkled in there and you have a night to remember for Michael Barrett.
Barrett's performance in the third quarter put this game on ice and his two interceptions were major reasons why.