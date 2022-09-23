Josh Henschke

This is an excellent opportunity to stop the narratives that came out of Michigan's non-conference schedule and put a stamp on the Wolverines' Big Ten title defense. Maryland might be improved but I still feel the defense isn't going to be able to stop the Wolverines from putting up points. Unlike the last three weeks, it would be a pleasant surprise to see the Wolverines put up 55 this weekend. However, it'll be a great opportunity for the first-teamers to get four full quarters of football together for the first time all season.

Michigan 38 - Maryland 17

Brandon Justice

We’ll learn more about Michigan in 60 minutes against Maryland than we did in all 180 minutes of non-conference play. Taulia Tagovailoa should experience success early passing the ball but the relentless passing attack won’t last all four quarters. Maryland‘s defense, on the other hand, gets good pressure rates but doesn’t have the personnel to counter Michigan’s balanced and potent offensive attack. Maryland, the second-most penalized Power Five team in America, looks good for a half then falls apart.

Michigan 52 - Maryland 27

Zach Libby

J.J. McCarthy’s first true start against quality competition is a walk in the park and runs Maryland out of the building.

Michigan 42 - Maryland 13

Trevor McCue

This feels like the real kickoff to the season. The Terrapins have been a trendy pick this year, after winning 7 games in 2021 and Taulia Tagovailoa back at quarterback. But this team racks up stats against bad teams and loses big against good teams. Maryland lost to Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State by a combined 196-70 last season. I think it's more of the same Saturday in Ann Arbor. Michigan does what it wants on offense and stops the Terrapins' run game leaving the younger Tagovailoa throwing for his life. Wolverines win big.

Michigan 49 - Maryland 17

Davis Moseley

With the poor out-of-conference schedule, Michigan should have plenty of hype coming into the game against Maryland. They are finally facing a really solid team in the Terrapins, arguably one of the top teams Michigan will face this season. The Wolverines' offense won't face too much pressure but an inexperienced Michigan defense will face one of its tougher tests of the season. It will be great to see the first-team offense out on the field for more than 2.5 quarters. J.J. McCarthy should dissect the Maryland secondary as they have given up 900+ passing yards through three games. Expect the Wolverines to win by multiple touchdowns but the Terps will test them. McCarthy has his best performance of the year, throwing 23-28, 311 yards and 3 touchdowns to propel U-M to a 4-0 start.

Michigan 48 - Maryland 14

Brock Heilig

Finally. The painfully boring part of the Michigan Football season is over. It’s time for the Wolverines to defend their Big Ten title. It starts with a Maryland team that has the offensive firepower to potentially knock off one of the top teams in the Big Ten. Will it happen this weekend in Ann Arbor? Probably not. But I wouldn’t be surprised if Taulia Tagovailoa single-handedly kept this one interesting in the first half. Michigan was practically lulled to sleep by its non-conference schedule, and it’s not out of the realm of possibility that it comes out flat on Saturday. I’m curious to see how Gemon Green and D.J. Turner will perform against a quarterback who doesn’t look like he was randomly selected from the school’s student body.

Michigan 41 - Maryland 24