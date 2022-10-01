Another test in front of the Wolverines, another passing grade. Michigan secured its first road win of the season with a 27-14 victory over Iowa. It's the first time the Wolverines have won in Kinnick Stadium since 2005. Below, Maize & Blue Review gives its three stars of the game against the Hawkeyes.

Star 1: Blake Corum

We should start renaming the first star as the "Blake Corum First Star" because he's been that good for the Wolverines this season. Again, Corum comes up big for the Wolverines when the team needed it the most. Corum picked up the tough yards against a Hawkeye defense that is considered the top defense in the country heading into the game. Corum added 133 yards on 29 carries and added the bow on top with a touchdown in the late stages of the game.

Star 2: Mike Morris

While the defense had its mental lapses at times, it made plays when it counted the most. Defensive end Mike Morris had a lot to do with the success of the pass rush. Morris added two key sacks to avoid a Hawkeye comeback bid, two tackles for loss, three total tackles and two quarterback hurries.

Star 3: J.J. McCarthy