M&BR Three Stars: Iowa players of the game
Another test in front of the Wolverines, another passing grade. Michigan secured its first road win of the season with a 27-14 victory over Iowa. It's the first time the Wolverines have won in Kinnick Stadium since 2005.
Below, Maize & Blue Review gives its three stars of the game against the Hawkeyes.
Star 1: Blake Corum
We should start renaming the first star as the "Blake Corum First Star" because he's been that good for the Wolverines this season. Again, Corum comes up big for the Wolverines when the team needed it the most. Corum picked up the tough yards against a Hawkeye defense that is considered the top defense in the country heading into the game.
Corum added 133 yards on 29 carries and added the bow on top with a touchdown in the late stages of the game.
Star 2: Mike Morris
While the defense had its mental lapses at times, it made plays when it counted the most. Defensive end Mike Morris had a lot to do with the success of the pass rush.
Morris added two key sacks to avoid a Hawkeye comeback bid, two tackles for loss, three total tackles and two quarterback hurries.
Star 3: J.J. McCarthy
While his numbers won't necessarily jump off the stat sheet, J.J. McCarthy's day was efficient and the moment didn't seem too big for him in his first Big Ten road start, especially at Kinnick Stadium.
McCarthy finished the game 18-24 with 155-yards passing and one touchdown. An impressive scrambling touchdown to find a wide-open Donovan Edwards in the endzone. He was turnover-free thanks to a heads-up play by Edwards to pick up a loose ball that was forced free while McCarthy was being set up to throw.
Overall, a win is a win and he played a major role in it.