ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan finishes its non-conference slate of the season emphatically with a 59-0 victory over UConn on Saturday. While a lot, obviously, went right for the Wolverines, it's difficult to whittle down an overall positive performance to bullet points. Alas, we here at Maize & Blue Review are going to give it our best shot. Here are M&BR's three stars of the game for the performance against UConn.

Star 1: Blake Corum

While Blake Corum's numbers won't jump out at you by any means, finishing the game with 12 carries for 71-yards. However, it's what happens when your eyes scroll over to the touchdowns section of the box score is where Corum's day truly shines. Any time you tie a school record, chances are your name is going to be considered as one of the top performers of the game. Corum finished the game scoring 5 touchdowns on the game in a day where the term 'touchdown vulture' is perfectly applicable. He was the Wolverines' go-to option on the goal line and he certainly delivered. The last Wolverine to score 5 touchdowns in a single game happened only a few short months ago, with Hassan Haskins' legendary performance against Ohio State in 2021.



Star 2: The entire special teams unit

Is it a bit of a cop-out to include an entire unit? Sure. But when things are good, things are good. The special teams unit could boast a complete performance against the Huskies. Outside of Jake Moody's missed field goal from over 60-yards that Jim Harbaugh wanted to try before the half, he finished the game hitting the rest of his field goals and extra points. Punter Brad Robbins pinned UConn deep with his punts and the coverage unit minimized any sort of return. Couple that with a blocked punt by Caden Kolesar and a punt return touchdown from A.J. Henning, and you can't ask for anything from the special teams unit.

Star 3: The walk-ons and guys buried on the depth chart