The Michigan women's basketball team rode a four-game win streak into its marquee matchup agains the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday night. The game didn't go well for the 12th-ranked Wolverines.

Big Ten Player of the Year candidate Mackenzie Holmes was unstoppable for Indiana, and the Hoosiers cruised to a 68-52 win over the visiting Wolverines.

Michigan hung around in the early going, as the Wolverines made four of their first five shots. Although Kim Barnes Arico's squad was clicking on the offensive end, they couldn't stop Holmes or the Hoosiers on the other end of the floor.

Indiana was matching Michigan bucket-for-bucket, and the Hoosiers quickly began to pull away.

The Hoosier lead grew to as many as nine points in the first quarter, but Michigan was able to cut the deficit to five heading into the second quarter.

Holmes wasn't as dominant in the second quarter, but a solid team effort from the Hoosiers, and a poor offensive second-quarter showing from the Wolverines, was enough to put Michigan down by 14 after the first half.

The second half didn't treat Michigan any better, as the second-ranked Hoosiers proved why they are a national title contender.

Michigan was once again without Laila Phelia and Greta Kampschroeder, but Indiana was the superior team regardless of what Wolverines were or were not available.

The loss drops Michigan to 20-6, 10-5 on the season, and it drops below Ohio State to fifth in the Big Ten.

The Wolverines and Buckeyes will meet in Ann Arbor on Monday, in a game that will likely determine the league's fourth seed. The winner of Monday night's game will have a clear path to a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.