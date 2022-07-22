Mackey Award Watch List names two Wolverines

The Mackey Foundation has announced its 2022 John Mackey Award Watch List and two Wolverines have made the list.

The Mackey Award is given to the nation's best TE at the end of each season.

Erick All and Luke Schoonmaker both entertained entering the NFL Draft after the 2021 season but elected to return to Ann Arbor. Both are essential for Michigan's chances at defending its Big Ten Championship.

All was second in receptions for Michigan in 2021, while Schoonmaker tied for the team lead in touchdowns. Both players are massive receiving threats in the flat and on seam routes. Where they make the biggest impact still might be blocking and leading the way for the Wolverine's rushing attack. All particularly lined up as an H-Back or true fullback often in 2021.

When Josh Gattis first arrived to Michigan, the talk was about "speed in space" and fewer multiple TE sets. As we saw last year, the TE is back at Michigan. With Matt Weiss now officially taking over play-calling duties All and Schoonmaker are set up to have big seasons for the maize and blue. Short TE passes could be utilized more in short yardage situations and each TE has the ability to serious threats in the red zone.

If All or Schoonmaker were able to win, they would join Michigan TE Jake Butt as Wolverines to win the award.

You can see the full Mackey Award List here.