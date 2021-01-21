 Michigan Wolverines Football & Basketball Podcast: New Football Hires, Hoops Bounce-Back
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-21 13:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast: New Football Hires, Hoops Bounce-Back

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Michigan basketball's bounce-back win over Maryland, before breaking down the new hires for Michigan football, including a fresh co-defensive coordinator in Maurice Linguist.

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Defensive Hires Officially Announced

RELATED: Michigan Basketball: Beilein Impressed With Juwan Howard, Breaks Down U-M

Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard has his team off to a 7-1 start to Big Ten play.
Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard has his team off to a 7-1 start to Big Ten play. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}