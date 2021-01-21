Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast: New Football Hires, Hoops Bounce-Back
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Michigan basketball's bounce-back win over Maryland, before breaking down the new hires for Michigan football, including a fresh co-defensive coordinator in Maurice Linguist.
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Defensive Hires Officially Announced
RELATED: Michigan Basketball: Beilein Impressed With Juwan Howard, Breaks Down U-M
