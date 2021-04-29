 Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: NFL Draft Talk, Previewing DeVante Jones' Transfer Decision
Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (April 29)

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Michigan football's NFL Draft hopefuls and when they might be picked, and break down Coastal Carolina guard transfer DeVante Jones' upcoming decision (Saturday), with the Wolverines making his final four schools list.

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard took his team to the Elite Eight in year two.
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard took his team to the Elite Eight in year two. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
