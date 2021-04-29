Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (April 29)
TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Michigan football's NFL Draft hopefuls and when they might be picked, and break down Coastal Carolina guard transfer DeVante Jones' upcoming decision (Saturday), with the Wolverines making his final four schools list.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Identifies Michigan's Top Players At Each Offensive Position
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh On New Staff Members, Expectations For Michigan's Defense
