Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Aug. 27)
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Michigan football holding its own NFL-style combine on October 24, just the latest innovative move by Jim Harbaugh. They also talk about Ambry Thomas declaring for the NFL Draft and give an update on basketball recruiting, before answering mailbag questions from subscribers.
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene on Football, More
RELATED: Two More Of Michigan's 2021 Commits Have Been Bumped Up To Four-Star Status
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook