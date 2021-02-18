 Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Huge Wisconsin Win, Mailbag
Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Feb. 18)

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Michigan basketball's big win over Wisconsin and look ahead to Rutgers and Ohio State, before answering mailbag questions from subscribers (mailbag starts at 32:30).

Michigan Wolverines basketball is on top of the Big Ten standings, with Juwan Howard's club off to a 9-1 start in Big Ten play. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

