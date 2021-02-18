Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Feb. 18)
Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Michigan basketball's big win over Wisconsin and look ahead to Rutgers and Ohio State, before answering mailbag questions from subscribers (mailbag starts at 32:30).
