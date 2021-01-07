 Michigan Wolverines Football: Who Is To Blame For The Jim Harbaugh Contract Extension Delay? Plus, Hoops Talk
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-07 13:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Jan. 7)

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Michigan basketball on the heels of an 82-57 win over Minnesota, talk about Jim Harbaugh's contract extension negotiation and recap bowl season.

Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts.

RELATED: Fab Five Takeaways: Spectacular Night Proves Michigan Hoops Is For Real

RELATED: Richard Pitino: Michigan Has ‘As Much Talent as Anyone in the Country’

RELATED: 'We Play TEAM Basketball Here At Michigan' — Isaiah Livers

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard has his team off to a 10-0 start to the season.
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard has his team off to a 10-0 start to the season.
