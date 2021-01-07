Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Jan. 7)
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Michigan basketball on the heels of an 82-57 win over Minnesota, talk about Jim Harbaugh's contract extension negotiation and recap bowl season.
Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts.
RELATED: Fab Five Takeaways: Spectacular Night Proves Michigan Hoops Is For Real
RELATED: Richard Pitino: Michigan Has ‘As Much Talent as Anyone in the Country’
RELATED: 'We Play TEAM Basketball Here At Michigan' — Isaiah Livers
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook