 Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Big Ten Tournament Predictions, Bracket Breakdown, More
Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (March 11)

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Michigan basketball's path to another title, Eli Brooks' injury, and preview the entire Big Ten Tournament field. Then, they go through each major conference tournament and predict champions.

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and his team have a 19-3 record heading into the postseason.
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and his team have a 19-3 record heading into the postseason. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
