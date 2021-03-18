 Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Breaking Down Michigan's Bracket
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-18 15:08:17 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (March 18)

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Michigan Wolverines basketball's NCAA Tournament path, before breaking down the entire bracket and making predictions.

Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts.

RELATED: Wolverine TV: NCAA Tourney Expectations For Michigan; Spring Football News

RELATED: Eli Brooks: Michigan Ready For A Run, Performs 'Even Better Under Pressure'


Michigan Wolverines basketball is a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1993.
Michigan Wolverines basketball is a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1993. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}