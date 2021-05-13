 Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Clink Is In, DTs In The Portal, Hoops Recruiting Rankings
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-13 15:15:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (May 13)

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Michigan's hiring of Steve Clinkscale as defensive passing game coordinator and DBs coach, with Jim Harbaugh having acted quickly to replace Mo Linguist, who left to become Buffalo's head coach.

Then, the guys talk about the Wolverines pursuing another defensive tackle in the transfer portal, before breaking down the updated Rivals hoops recruiting rankings and where Michigan basketball signees checked in.

Listen below or search 'The Wolverine Podcast' wherever you get your podcasts!

RELATED: U-M Finishes With The No. 1 Class, Has Officially Won 'Recruiting Title'

RELATED: Wolverine Watch: Clink Go The Scales

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSBpZD0nYXVkaW9faWZyYW1lJyBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3LnBv ZGJlYW4uY29tL21lZGlhL3BsYXllci9jMm1weC0xMDM2YWQ0LXBiJyB3aWR0 aD0nMTAwJScgaGVpZ2h0PScxMDAnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzY3JvbGxp bmc9J25vJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh has won 49 games at U-M.
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh has won 49 games at U-M. (Lon Horwedel)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9tYWl6ZS1hbmQtYmx1ZS1icmVha2Rvd24tcG9kY2FzdC13aXRo LXNheWZpZS1hbmQtZm94LW1heS0xMy0iCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkg ewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQi KSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0 IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZl cmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhl IGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29t L2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9y ZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGlt ZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9 MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbWljaGlnYW4ucml2YWxz LmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZtYWl6ZS1hbmQtYmx1ZS1icmVha2Rvd24tcG9kY2Fz dC13aXRoLXNheWZpZS1hbmQtZm94LW1heS0xMy0mYzU9MjAyMjczMzExNCZj dj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5k IGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=