Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (May 13)
TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Michigan's hiring of Steve Clinkscale as defensive passing game coordinator and DBs coach, with Jim Harbaugh having acted quickly to replace Mo Linguist, who left to become Buffalo's head coach.
Then, the guys talk about the Wolverines pursuing another defensive tackle in the transfer portal, before breaking down the updated Rivals hoops recruiting rankings and where Michigan basketball signees checked in.
Listen below or search 'The Wolverine Podcast' wherever you get your podcasts!
RELATED: U-M Finishes With The No. 1 Class, Has Officially Won 'Recruiting Title'
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook