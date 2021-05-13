TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Michigan's hiring of Steve Clinkscale as defensive passing game coordinator and DBs coach, with Jim Harbaugh having acted quickly to replace Mo Linguist, who left to become Buffalo's head coach.

Then, the guys talk about the Wolverines pursuing another defensive tackle in the transfer portal, before breaking down the updated Rivals hoops recruiting rankings and where Michigan basketball signees checked in.

